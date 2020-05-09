Frightening News about Virus Impact on Minorities

This announcement appeared this week in the UK’s Office for National Statistics and it is probably one of the most disturbing facts in addition to the terrible negligence in private and public care homes of the aged in many countries.

Here is the link for those readers interested in more detail.

The report states that Covid-19 mortality rates for black and other minority ethnic groups in the UK are up to four times higher than those of white Britons.

Even after adjusting for socio-economic factors such as the number of people living in a household, educational attainment, housing tenure or levels of deprivation, black and other minority ethnic groups were more likely to die from coronavirus.

If this is found to be the case in other countries then the consequences for social integration will be seriously threatened.

Graphic: This file comes from Wellcome Images, a website operated by Wellcome Trust, a global charitable foundation based in the UK – Wikipedia Commons