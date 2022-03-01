War Crimes of the First Order

It is reported, but not yet confirmed, that the Russian Government may be using Thermobaric Weapons, Aerosol Bombs, or Vacuum Bombs in Ukraine that use oxygen from the surrounding air to generate high-temperature explosions.

These bombs kill an even liquidise men, women, and children in an instant over huge areas, inside offices, schools, hospitals, and bomb shelters by burning the oxygen in the air with fuel at intense temperatures for many seconds.

The White House is awaiting affirmation from investigative sources on the ground in Ukraine. “If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime,” White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, at a press briefing Monday.

The ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, who was already investigating the invasion of Ukraine, mentioned he was opening an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into another potential violations.

Most conventional explosives consist of a fuel–oxidizer premix (black powder, for example, contains 25% fuel and 75% oxidizer), but Thermobaric Weapons are almost 100% fuel and so are significantly more energetic than conventional condensed explosives of equal weight.

They are considerably more destructive when used against field fortifications such as foxholes, tunnels, bunkers, and caves, partly because of the sustained blast wave and partly by the consumption of the oxygen inside it.

Russia deployed Thermobaric Weapons in Chechnya during the 1990s, with horrifying consequences, according to Human Rights Watch.