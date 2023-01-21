Putin is the New Nazi Now

It is a confusing for us Europeans to see that Germany is not delivering tanks to Ukraine. There are no good reasons to hold back to send the necessary equipment.

Surely Germany has not become a country of pacifists! Even though Germany has seen the biggest benefits from receiving cheap fossil fuels from Russia, a country that produces many lethal weapons cannot hide behind an excuse of pacifism when war rages next door?

Nor can Germany be unwilling to sell weapons because they still want to export cars and investment equipment to Russia. That would be a terrible conclusion that cannot be true of Europe’s largest democracy.

Germany has been one of Russia’s most important trading partners in terms of volumes and Euros. It is time for them to wake up! Russia is a threat to Europe and to the rest of the world. Germany, along with the rest of Europe, has financed a large part of the Russian State’s formidable war machine.

Germany has coddled Putin like a long-lost son in the past… It is time for Germany to understand that Putin is not some nice innocent boy, but a cruel tyrant who is busy killing men, women, and children in Ukraine as well as causing poverty and death elsewhere as the costs of energy and food rise.

How many more missiles does Putin need to send to kill men, women and children in Ukraine before Germany wakes up?

Germany is not a Nazi-run State but the leading country in Europe. Germany has the responsibility to lead Europe in giving the needed weapons to Ukraine to stop Putin’s army.

Germany does not run concentration camps or bomb innocents anymore – all that finished over 70 years ago. That is what Putin is doing now, and it is up to us in Europe under Germany’s leadership to stop this.

Putin is the new Nazi, and Germany knows full well how to deal with such people.