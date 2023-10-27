Wonderful Opera and Ballet in Helsinki

Messa da Requiem by Verdi is being presented in Helsinki with the Zurich Ballet and Finland’s National Opera and Ballet. The German choreographer Christian Spuck has worked wonders with his Finnish and Swiss colleagues here.

Messa da Requiem is being performed here in Helsinki until 18.11.2023.

The performance was incredible and well beyond any prior expectation of this wonderful music. It is a performance that is better than any other in classical or modern music, classical or contemporary pop, because it rages on your senses, ears and eyes – it causes your tears to flow from your eyes, such is the power of this music and dance. There can be no question that this performance is a great reason to visit the opera if you can get a seat. It puts Helsinki at the top of places to visit.

Over 200 artists, including the orchestra and choir of the National Opera reinforced with the Helsinki Philharmonic Choir, literally stun the audience with unforgettable musical and movement dreams – Hannu Linnu is the brilliant conductor of the choirs and orchestra.

The performance has only one scene a huge concrete bunker to protect civilians – it is tough and harsh place that reflects the cruelty of wars in Ukraine, Syria, Israel, Palestine, etc. The music and dance are about these brutal themes and portrays the terrible sadness of violence and death. No mercy is shown…. It is all dramatic and shocking – but still a great and wonderful performance.

The most important and dramatic expression is Dies iræ, which is explained in tis Latin piece below, translated into English – also a reference to these current brutal wars:

Dies iræ, dies illa, dies tribulationis et angustiæ, dies calamitatis et miseriæ, dies tenebrarum et caliginis, dies nebulæ et turbinis, dies tubæ et clangoris super civitates munitas et super angulos excelsos.

“That day is a day of wrath (Dies iræ) a day of tribulation and distress, a day of calamity and misery, a day of darkness and obscurity, a day of clouds and whirlwinds, a day of the trumpet and alarm against the fenced cities, and against the high bulwarks.”

Photo: Finland’s National Opera and Ballet