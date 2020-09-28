A real meeting, at last…

Finns have been careful with the virus. We use masks because it is sensible, and not because we are told to use them. We pay our taxes, use public transport, enjoy great low-cost healthcare and have a world class totally free education system. We keep social distancing and do not carry guns. Children go to safe schools, and people can walk anywhere in Helsinki round without being scared or nervous.

We live right next to Russia where life is tough – it is good to know what will happen if the wrong types “fix” elections or grab power by force. We appreciate our fiercely guarded independence and fair society with good education, good healthcare and above all with transparency and honesty.

Today in Helsinki was a really nice day for several reasons:

Your correspondent paid €25 for a flu jab outside the local grocery store from private mobile medical service in a small van. Great deal and really convenient – we don’t need to come down with ordinary flu just now… He also attended a real 3D board meeting with real board member in the flesh and not with the two-dimensional small pale faces on the screen… the talk was invigorating. What have we been missing? It was a really good experience after 6 months of self-imposed isolation. He also enjoyed riding his bike on a safe and wide bike lane in warm sunny weather… … also he managed to stop hackers attacking FinnishNews, (stupid Russians trolls according to their IP addresses – he has tried to complain to the boss there several times but Vladimir does not answer his phone), as well as getting the local garage to repair his Volvo’s side mirror with one phone call! He also tried out his anti-virus mask and it seems to work. No virus so far, no Russians…

No more news from Finland because there really was nothing else to talk about…