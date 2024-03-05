A Tottering Government in Helsinki?

Two large right wing parties reign over Parliament with a slim majority provided with the support from two tiny parties the Christian Democrats and the Swedish Peoples Party. The latter two get candy, while the former get a full banquet with deserts…

In parliament, the government has a majority of 108 seats out of 200. The Conservatives at 48 seats, and True Finns have 46 seats, while the Swedish Peoples Party has 9 seats and the Christian Democrats 5 seats.

Before the election, the Swedish Peoples Party said that they would probably not join any government that included the True Finns. One could understand their thinking because the latter give no support to Swedish language teaching in school , they want to impose strict limits on immigration, they are critical of the EU, they downplay climate change, and many of their members have indulged in racial and otherwise unpleasant behaviour.

All these matters are red flags to the Swedish Peoples Party, a proudly liberal party with strong cultural roots based on education, family values, and with a good understanding about the importance of healthy trade at home and abroad.

At least that was what most of us thought to be the case, until their leader decided to throw away her high principles and join the government with the True Finns and the Conservatives.

The Swedish Peoples party is now facing a clear crisis since their polling numbers have dropped to almost half of the election results like a heavy stone falling into a duck pond.

Their leader has seen that her position is no longer tenable, so she has decided to resign from her post and will now undoubtably end up as an MEP in Brussels.

The question now facing the party is who will take over the helm, and will that newly appointed leader decide to stay or remain in the present government?

Given the present state of play, it is probable that the Swedish Peoples Party will resign from this government that is limping from self-inflicted wounds from badly designed policy mistakes.

By the end of the year, we can expect to see more strikes, poor economic figures, and rising unemployment.

That would only mean much desperation within the government, meaning that the realtions between the governing parties would increase to boiling point, from their rather cool relationships just now.

The present government would not have a majority without the support of the Swedish Peoples Party, and it would be difficult to believe that any other party would step in to support a failing government.

New elections would be an almost certainty.