Air France gets Support – Renault gets Support!

“Air France” planes are grounded, so we need to support Air France” said Bruno Le Maire, the French Finance Minister on television and promised €9 billion for the company, but only on condition that it must become the most environmentally friendly company on the planet…

He also confirmed that the government is planning to give €5 billion to support the French carmaker Renault – obviously they are also making this other fossil fuel guzzler into “the most environmentally friendly company on the planet”

… and when Macron talks about launchiung EU Corona Bonds you know what he means – he means that the money raised is really earmarked for French interests…

… and when the Fremch talk about Climate Change they tell you that airlines can be “the most environmentally friendly companies on the planet”.

… and when the EU lawyers talk about State Aid, we all know what the French think about that when their National Hero companies are threatened…

Nothing more needs to be said about the reality of the EU and national interests…