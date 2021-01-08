All Men Are Equal Before the Law

Your correspondent is a lawyer by education, and he has always understood the meaning of Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) that states:

“All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law”.

It is generally agreed principle that everyone must be treated equally under the law regardless of race, gender, colour, ethnicity, religion, disability, or other characteristics, without privilege, discrimination or bias.

When a person is thought to have committed a crime, the authorities investigate that person’s activities, and if there is sufficient evidence the person will be prosecuted in a court of law where judgement will be passed – guilty of not guilty.

Here you must note that a crime must have occurred in the past and for a guilty judgement there must be sufficient evidence to sustain a guilty judgement.

Speaking in a televised broadcast about using force by marching on to the US Capitol and saying, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women… … and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”

The fact that he repeated unsubstantiated stories about the elections being fraudulent was an activity deliberately aimed at inciting the crowds to violence. He know that many carried weapons and had behaved violently in the past.

It also appeared that he held back sending in sufficient federal law keepers even when Capitol Hill was attacked by storm.

No elected representative can be above the law and certainly not a President who publicly and openly derides the law.

Of course, his activities should be investigated for crimes of inciting violence against the very centre of a democratic government who was elected to protect!

All men are equal before the law – and that includes all leaders no matter the country or the political system. Four people died in Washington DC yesterday in this riot.