Belarus and America Leaders Have Much in Common

When looking at the world’s political picture you can see lots of similarities that we have never seen before…

Belarus and Trump are both pleased to have a little help from Russia to stay in power…

Both men see that they are the “Right Man for President”…

Both men also fix the elections to ensure they get and stay elected, by creating lots of fraudulent supporting votes or by not counting lots of fraudulent non-supporting votes. Trump is particularly clever, innovative is a better word, by appointing his GOP friend to make sure that the US Postal Services cannot do their job on voting day when postal votes must be delivered on time… Belarus president just gets the same result without worrying about the Post Office.

Both men use armed policemen and security forces to hunt down and bash peaceful protesters.

Both men use the Christian church as their moral shield for their immoral activities – I expect St. Peter will have a word with them at the gates of heaven when they eventually get there…

Both men are blaming foreign governments for their troubles… especially NATO and the EU…

Both men like Mr. Putin…

Both men like big meetings where they sit on the biggest chair and make long boring speeches about how great they are…

Finally, neither of them like using face masks…