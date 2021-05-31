China, USA & EU Funded “Gain of Function” in Wuhan

We will probably never know the original source of the Pandemic. Trump and now Biden seem to think that the Chinese’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were responsible for a leak of the virus from its premises. This allegation has been denied by the Chinese government.

Before 2014, many western governments, including the US and a few in the EU, were trying to develop new virus strains that could be used in biological warfare. This activity is called “Gain of Function” and is a horrible waste of taxpayers’ money. Unlike exploding non-nuclear weapons, such biological weapons that can lead to uncontrolled global pandemics that can kill large numbers of the populations of the nations involved in such development work.

This conclusion was reached in 2014 by the USA when they stopped funding such projects while strict guidelines were being prepared – these new guidelines resulted in a global ban of Gain of Function research in 2017. That was agreed but not what actually happened…

Dr. Fauci has now confirmed that the USA agreed to fund a team of virologists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2015 and 2020. Some 15 scientists from many different countries were supported to investigate the risks to humans from bat coronaviruses. The EU, it appears was also involved in funding such research over the same period.

This news also sheds a very bad light on statements by the WHO that claimed that it was “extremely unlikely” Sars-Cov-2 had leaked from a research facility.

Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, claims that such funding should never have been made available. Other scientists also point out that the laboratories involved were not secure for such dangerous work.

Experiments in Wuhan on live coronaviruses apparently took place in a biosafety level 2 lab. Such facilities are usually used for work of moderate risk, where researchers can test experiments on open benches wearing just lab coats and gloves. According to Ebright the lab’s security resembles that of a standard dentist office!

Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers at the lab became so ill in November of 2019 that they sought hospital treatment. Though it is not clear whether the workers contracted coronavirus, their hospitalization coincides with the period when most experts believe the virus was spreading through the city of Wuhan.

Photo from Wikipedia CC – by Ureem2805 – Wuhan Institute of Virology is a research institute by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Jiangxia District, south of the Wuhan city, Hubei province, China.