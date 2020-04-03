Comments about the Yanks…

They are up to their tricks again.

Trump ordered the CIA to hijack facial masks from the French. The Yanks pulled up in a diplomatic jeep at Shanghai airport and purchased one million masks that were being loaded in to a plane bound for Paris. They paid three times the price paid by the French with cash the CIA had lifted from ISIS and the Italian mafia.

The French retaliated by demanding that the Yanks return the masks asap… we do not know what happened but you can be sure that Macron will be social distancing himself from Trump like the rest of the world… with the exception of foolhardy Republicans and Mr. Kushner… more of that later.

The next piece of news from Stockholm is rather funny too. It appears from government sources that the Swedish company called Mölnlycke (translated = Happiness Mill) a big global supplier of medical products had their cargo of masks hijacked by the French! So much for EU solidarity! The French certainly have no moral scruples about stealing from smaller European countries, “If Big Brother can do it so can we…” said a spokesman from the Élysée Palace…

Then Mr. Krushner – the American president has no idea that nepotism is looked on as corruption in almost every country in the developed world – has been appointed as the point man for managing the American Corona War. Naturally you can understand that Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci, the American physician and immunologist is hardly upto the job because he has only has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He is an amateur compared to Mr. Kushner. And if you are tuned into Fox & Friends you will know that Dr. Fauci is a fraud who knows nothing about pandemics compared to the stable genius in the White House and his son-in-law…

The good news is that Trump & Co. is able to declare, at almost the same time, that the low price of oil is great news for consumers while the higher price of oil is great for the Seven Sisters. The great leader is obviously a stable genius who understands that the price of oil can be in two states at the same time – lower and higher and that is good for everybody.

He is also a great investment manager – on February 25th 2020, he declared that Americans should increase their exposure to the stock market. The market has since fallen some 20% since then – a great deal!

