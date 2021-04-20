Finland Vaccinations Lead On

Economically, socially, and in terms of healthcare, Finland has been doing a really good job with political leaders working closely with our best medical experts.

We have one of the lowest falls in GDP – currently estimated to be 2.8% for 2020. We have one of the lowest death rates per 100 000 of the population in Europe of 15,000 compared for instance to the UK with 64,000 and worse still Sweden 89,000 and Luxembourg 103,000. We also avoided high death rates with 161 per 100 000 of the population, being near to Norway that saw 130 deaths per 100,000. Sweden and the UK had 1,400 and 1,900 respectively per 100,000 of the population. Finally, our vaccination program is racing ahead too… take a look at the graph… here the UK is ahead but at a cost…

As one of the better performers one must wonder why the opposition parties here and their right-wing media giving the present government such a hard time.

Perhaps there is a neural switch called “envy” that brings out the worst in such people when they see others succeeding.

The success of the present government cannot be seen as a fluke when the four big indicators are all flashing bright green, or as Finns would say “10 points and a parrot badge for you”!

The saying dates back to the 60s, with a TV show for children “Parrot Circus” on Sunday mornings. It ran 200 shows between 1961-67 and even had parrot tokens dropped from planes, which were exchanged for prizes if found.

Envy and Sisu, are too strongly entrenched ethos of Finnish character – in fact they are related because one drives the other… but that is another story…

Graphic: Miia Ranta 2005