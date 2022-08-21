Finnish Opposition in Silly Self-Denial – Part 2

It appears that our opposition politicians have forgotten what has made this country and our Nordic neighbours so successful. What do you think the secret is?

But two more questions first – Do you expect to get old and do you still believe that there will be room for you at the old people’s home?

The answers are in the last paragraphs.

The elections here are on the horizon – the Conservative Party and their so popular leader, Mr Orpo, is all smiles because he is offering tax cuts, extended healthcare, and support for companies and so much more, like a sugar daddy.

He is promising that we do not need to improve public care of the elderly because only efficient private care works…

The Conservative Party under his guidance has spent the last 15 years preaching the idealogical belief that only the private sector can save the public sector healthcare system. Their plan is that the public sector should buy healthcare services from the private healthcare giants that charge the earth for laboratory testing and doctors’ fees. Your correspondent ended up paying €173 for 20 minutes with a private GP three weeks ago! A rip-off when no other alternative was available.

Over these last 15 years the private healthcare giants have been nudged along by ring-wing ideology at the municipal level. Doctors and nurses from the public sector have swarmed to new higher paid jobs with these private sector giants. Now with fewer doctors and healthcare workers in the public sector we see long queues, and guess what, the same doctors and nurses are now available at a higher cost to keep the municipality’s healthcare system running.

Mr. Orpo also objects to having more care workers to look after the elderly – the present government wants to have 7 care workers for every 10 old folk guaranteed by law, but Mr. Orpo says 6 is enough. However he then rambles on about the present government not doing enough to get more care workers when there should be more because the population is suddenly getting older. More workers means more healthcare training, more costly workers, and more public debt to pay for al this.

However, he fails to point out that 5 governments, between 2007 and 2019, were controlled by the rightwing Conservatives and Center Parties. Of course they all knew that the population was getting older and that there were not enough healthcare workers and doctors – and what did they do? They emptied the public healthcare system and allowed a few private sector giants to grow like beanstalks, while doing next to nothing about spending more on public health education and extra training…

They also borrowed more from the financial markets increasing public debt, something they now accuse the present government.

The Answers:

It is easy to be in opposition but it does not have to be that way. Many voters will not read this article because they blindly believe that politics is black and white and never consider voting across party lines. But the reality is that the best political decisions are made when we have long sensible discussions and meetings of the mind between the different parties. Ideological standoffs are a waste of time and serve no useful purpose.

Finnish political history has learnt the lesson that coalitions in government between a mixed bag of parties is far better that the two party or so-called block system. There is always strength in diversity, and that has made the Nordics a Dream Team compared to the rest of the world.

It is actually rather nice too know that you will probably get older and wiser, however you probably will have to fight for decent old-age care with the present way things are organised…