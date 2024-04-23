Finnish Pensions Need Consolidation – Soon, please!

Last week your correspondent, an investment expert with decades of experience, received several calls from a journalist at the Finnish State Radio, Yle, who asked me to participate in a live program on the Finnish pension system.

The journalist had received my name from several sources, because I am an outspoken critic of the present system.

However, I’m not a lone critc- The journalist had spoken with several others involved in one way, or the other in the pension system, and all of them had refused to speak on the airwaves.

The reason for their hesitation is the fact that the pension companies jealously guard their near monopoly of providing pensions to working folk that are part of a system that is heavily regulated by specific laws. The pension companies, four of whom have a 70% market share of the pension market for working folk in Finland – the remaining 29% are public sector employees, and a few thousand farmers, sailors and fishermen. With a 99% market share divided amongst three big sharks and one tiny gold fish, they can afford to spend a great deal of money on lobbying and ensuring that they have ears everywhere.

They don’t like to be criticised and will go to great lengths to prevent any changes that may weaken their absolute dominant position in the market.

***

Your correspondent could not participate in the radio interview last week because of timetable constraints – the request for the interview came at the last moment.

However, it is useful to hear the arguments that your correspondent would have put forward in the interview:

Large pension investment companies can only enjoy economies of scale in the international capital markets and none of the four companies individually enjoy that type of status. The present four, Ilmarinen, Varma, Elo and Veritas are simply too small relative to their peers abroad. Their investment portfolios are similar in content and have a tendency to duplicate one another, something that does not give the benefit of diversification or lower fees and administration costs. The four pension companies have heavy administration costs each with their own internal organizations where there are simply too many non-professional outsiders sitting on too many committees and boards. Their own regular management boards are stuffed with the CEOs and other senior managers from their pension customers from Finland’s companies, which is an insiders’ nightmare. Other non-professional outsiders come from political parties and trade unions – from the employers’ and employees’ side! It is a real circus to watch so many outsiders with limited pension investment experience managing with so little real understanding of the global investment markets. However, they form an enormous barrier that protects the pension companies’ vested interests from reform. Too many will lose lucrative positions for very little work. The whole system is ridiculed with a form of soft corruption. These pension funds invest heavily in the office buildings of these same member companies and make loans to them at attractive interest rates, which clearly negates the return for pensioners. There is also another reason for reform – the returns on the real estate markets are relatively low and most working folk are already heavily exposed to this domestic market through their own homes, and there is a strong correlation between the performance of office and residential real estate. The reforms should restrict real estate investment to much lower exposures. The pension funds pay relatively high management fees to outsourced managers, some of whom manage funds from the other members of the four! In a single consolidated fund these management fees would fall dramatically to a fraction of what is being paid now. Examples of such consolidated pension funds exist in similarly small countries like Singapore and Norway. These private pension companies pay considerable costs for being heavily regulated by various central government ministries. There is also a large number of public officials involved in supervision and regulation, which also results in heavy operating costs. These costs could be avoided if the whole regulated workers’ pension system is consolidated into a single public body along with the Local Government Pensions Institution and the State Pension Fund. Such a body would not need any regulators and the cost savings would be huge. Furthermore, a much higher percentage of the pensions investments could be invested in equities and other higher yielding longer-term assets. Furthermore, we have seen that a number of these supervisory officials have received nice jobs over the past decades once they pass through a revolving door if they handle pension affairs kindly! This is another form of soft corruption.

Your correspondent estimates that the cost saving would result in big annual cost reductions of some €1 billion in the short-term and large increases in investment returns which would probably be in the region of €2 billion annually over the long-term.

The above mentioned extra €3 billion each year would increase pension payments to pensioners and as such would increase tax revenues for the government.

The conclusion is that pensioners win from this type of reform and as well as the government budget… in other words taxpayers like the pensioners would see a magnificent return from such reforms!