Finnish Politicians Love Dealing with Antithesis…

Our two big right-wing media companies – Alma and Sanoma – conveniently leave out interesting stories about former Prime Ministers and Finance Ministers.

Here is one of those missing stories…

Before Brexit, a group of UK Conservative party politicians and their big company friends decided to create a think tank in London to push for reforms to reduce the influence of the EU. Before that 2016 Brexit referendum, the think tank described the EU “to be in urgent need of reform, because there were too many rules and too much political influence on the part of the Union on the United Kingdom.”

After the referendum they had to reinvent themselves as the Center for European Reform with offices in London, Berlin and Brussels.

Their donors are the western world’s biggest banks and companies and their board is likewise filled to the brim with board former right wing politicians and their friends in other high places in corporations, law firms, universities and civil servants.

The list of donors is the world’s Who’s Who of big companies who have very clear ideas about what they want to hold onto… and that has very little to do with cleaning up the EU:

Their agenda appears to support the interests of their donors but their interests go much further into wanting to exercise political control over the EU and its domestic and international policies – here is a list of topics from their latest reports:

Russia as the most acute threat in Euro-Atlantic area… Corruption is a problem for the European Union and endangers the rule of law… The EU should exempt developing country exports from its CBAM. EU member-states should support recent US proposals on global digital services tax and a global minimum corporate tax… Recent gaffes by Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell… Vladimir Putin is threatening Ukraine again… Why Europe should spend big like Biden… NATO’s southern neighbourhood in the Middle East and North Africa has become a hotbed of instability… Mario Draghi will be Italy’s next PM and is Italy’s best hope to steer the country through its worst crisis…

What is interesting about this think tank is that its deputy chairman is Mr. Esko Aho, the former Center Party Prime Minister who took Finland into the EU. One must really wonder what a such an unpopular Centre Party politician ,who often preached the importance of austerity, has ended up doing in his later years. But dealing with opposites or antithesis is something that obviously appeals to politicians. We saw that with Trump, and we now see it with Mr. Aho – for example he is a board member of Sperbank, the biggest bank in Russia under Putin’s control, while at the same time he is a deputy chairman of the above think tank that writes “Russia as the most acute threat in Euro-Atlantic area…”

… and the Finnish press do not mention one word about this…

Photo: Wikipedia Commons – State Chancellery of Latvia