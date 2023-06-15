Finnish Politics This Week – Money Wasted…

The new government is preparing for governing the next four years and the 4 main parties in this coalition are preparing to cut public services for healthcare and education to save money while spending money on increasing costs for buying the same services from private companies…

They aim to save €6 billion over the next 4 years…

That is quite a piece of magic because your correspondent has never seen that any private sector costs below public sector costs… Private doctors cost from €200 a time for one hour plus laboratory costs that are never lower than €100! Private care of the elderly is only for the wealthy except if you want to live in a tiny room with untrained staff or sit like a vegetable in front of a big TV screen as an “activity”. Their idea of nutritious food are sweet buns, coffee, porridge and watered-down soup!

Education cuts have always been a favorite topic for the right. They did it last time and they are probably planning it now. We need more investment in education with fewer workers as the current population ages. Workers need to learn new tricks in the vastly developing digital market.

The PM and his mates will finance these cost savings by selling shares in government owned companies… The are the same companies that make good profits from taxpayers from generous dividends and share buy-backs. You can be sure that such sales will not generate the best possible prices from investment banks who will fund their next bonuses from these sales!

If you read the previous article about the one-hour train between Turku and Helsinki, the PM’s pet project, it looks like he will be finance this project with taxpayers’ money a decade from now without any real idea about who will end up using or not using this service. Your correspondent doubts that there will be any crowds using this…

So far the new government plans appear to contain big reasons to fear higher future taxes for Finns, with worse basic public services and higher resulting unemployment as economic growth slows.

We must wait to the new government policy to be published next week, but do not hold your breath for any good news…