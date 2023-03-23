Finnish Politics – Watch Out What You Wish For!

It is election time in Finland with probably one of the most divisive elections of all times.

During TV debates, a few party leaders are at each other’s throats with shouting matches.

But let’s be clear – Finland is a great place to live – it is clean and safe, and most things work well. Education and public healthcare free and low-cost are fine most of the time and improvements re always coming along. If we had no Covid and no Putin thing would be nice, but these two are now a strain on our wallets and politics. However, we will manage even though this article points to the negatives a little too much!

The main culprits are the right-wing parties is the True Finns and the Conservatives who have decided to sell themselves with populist agendas – they fabricate nice falsehoods and make promises that they have no intention of keeping.

The True Finns claim that immigrants need to be banned because we are a blue-eyed blond nation of Protestant Christians, who do not want to be threatened by foreign criminals and lazy immigrants who come here to have an easy life on our hard-earned social security. This party seems to think that we do not have a drop-off from blood streaming through our veins, and there are many Finns who have an easy life living off social security but they don’t mention that, nor do they mention that hundreds of thousands of Finns emigrated to Sweden and the USA, where they were welcomed, in search of work when jobs were not available here many decades ago. Who do they think we are?

The same party claims that culture is a luxury! However, their little lady leader spent five years graduating from university to get her degree – and universities are the very centers of culture like no other. She has enjoyed the fruits of culture, but he’s not willing to let others enjoy these fruits. How can any modern politician hold such opinions these days?

The same party also claims that it is too expensive for Finland to remain in the EU. The party fails to understand that the EU is our biggest trading partner. Anyone looking at the Brexit Disaster will know that cutting the links with the EU is suicidal. Such an action will result in thousands becoming unemployed, and many will find themselves begging in the streets, as we’ve seen in many British cities.

The other right-wing party, the Conservatives, are also coming up with a strain of falsehoods and promises, they have no intention of keeping.

Their first major promise is to reduce taxation and cut subsidies for the needy. This is good for the wealthy and not so good for the low-income group. The party is always pressing for austerity and cutting public expenditure except for themselves! Cuts in subsidies are good for austerity, but how are cutting taxes good for austerity?

They also claim that Finland has too much debt but how does cutting taxes for the middle class and wealthy reduce debt of the nation – that is hard to fathom. They also want to make cuts in healthcare and care of the elderly. Naturally they don’t call these cuts but rather talk about “cost efficiencies”.

Finland is facing an ever-increasing aging population, where cuts in care of the elderly are wishful thinking. Cutting healthcare costs will fall harshly on the low-income groups, who will end up having less access to public healthcare. Working people and the wealthy have easy access to private healthcare services so they do not need to worry. But their voters only think about the short-term. When you are a pensioner your pension cannot buy private healthcare – and when you arrive at your 70th birthday things do start to slow down and fall off…

The previous healthcare policies of this same party promoted the privatization of public healthcare. This has meant that large numbers of doctors and nurses have moved to the private sector from the public sector. The party claims that such policies result in huge improvements in cost efficiencies. However, many doctors are working 70% in the private sector and 30% in the public sector. A visit to the same doctor in the private sector will set you back at least €200 plus another €200 for laboratory tests and another appointment with his nice doctor to see the results. You end up paying €600 easily for something that you get almost for free in the public sector with a few days wait with the same doctor. Cost efficiencies work well for doctors and not a wealth of patients who cannot afford private healthcare.

Photo: Wikipedia Mindaugas Danys from Vilnius, Lithuania, Lithuania