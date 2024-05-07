Finnish Taxes – Not for Corporate R&D or Banks!

The present government here in Finland is always talking about the importance of market economies. They speak at length about how efficient markets set prices correctly and should be free from governmental interference.

Their thinking is derived from the Chicago School of Economics where Milton Friedman was one of the most prominent speakers and from the Austrian School where Friedrich Hayek was another prominent light.

Friedman argued that laissez-faire government policy is more desirable than government intervention in the economy, and that governments should not compete with the private sector – hence the much used mantra “small government is better”.

Paul Krugman of Princeton University said later that many policies from the Chicago school economists were “the product of a Dark Age of macroeconomics in which hard-won knowledge has been forgotten”!

The clear rational for taxes is that they pay for basic services like education, basic science, healthcare and care of the elderly, public transport, security, tax collection, justice, generally accepted other basic welfare needs like low-cost housing for low income folk and pensioners, and the necessary administration of regular governmental affairs.

The money collected is not meant to be handed out to support the private sector for their own purposes that have nothing to do with the above.

However, over time big and powerful lobby groups have secured huge sums for agriculture, R&D, carbon emissions, bank support deals, and now payment coupons for private sector healthcare companies.

The present bunch of politicians appear to really believe that their actions do not break with Friedman’s teachings, even though billions of Euros are being paid out to the private sector in one form or another!

But the poor dears keep on repeating their mantras more a hundred times even though they are clearly not true.

If you believe in the infallibility of markets then the government should not be providing any funds from tax revenues for corporate R&D or for supporting banks. The rational being that profitable companies should be investing with their own money and not with taxpayers’ hard earned cash.

Looking at the recent budget from the Conservatives (Kokomuus in Finnish) and the True Finns (Perussuomalaiset in Finnish) you can see quite clearly that all the big manufacturing companies have been receiving hundreds of millions of euros for R&D, even when these big incumbents are making big profits, and these profits are not going into new investments but are being paid out as dividends, bonuses, and for share-buybacks. Naturally the companies and shareholders are super happy that cash rolls in but who in their right mind is making these decisions in a right-wing government that believes in the sacred bible of markets!

The big banks have also received huge support from our central bank, (The European Central Bank has a small branch in Helsink that happens to be a taxpayers’ own bank!) in the form of cheap long-term loans for years. This was called emergency funding to keep the banks flush with cash in the aftermath of covid and the financial crisis, even though banks have been reaping record profits. Banks were also allowed not to pay housing loan borrowers negative interest rates when short term rates were negative thus increasing bankers’ profits. The same financial regulator did not force banks to pay positive deposit rates when interest rates increased at a later date. This type of irrational support from the public sector disrupts markets and hurts taxpayers who pay the salaries of these supervisors.

It is the same with the extra €400 million of healthcare payment coupons for private sector care that the present government is handing out for people who need urgent surgery or hospital treatment. The government claims that surgery gets done faster in the private sector, which is of course true when public sector budgets are cut! This money should have been used to make sure that the public sector healthcare system works! It is not the duty of our elected politicians to support private sector actors for providing basic services. The new huge healthcare reform is a massive and complex task and placing private actors above our public sector is clearly a dereliction of duty. The public system needs to be nurtured, not torn down.

Private sector healthcare is fine for those who can afford it but public moneys should not be used to subsidise patients who could have paid for the care with their own cash! Money is badly needed for the healthcare reform not for a doctor’s new Tesla!