Finnish Wood Solution For German Concrete Element Plant

The German concrete, metal and wood element manufacturer, Brüninghoff Group, has favoured prefabricated wooden wall elements made of Metsä Wood’s Kerto LVL for its new concrete element plant.

There were two good reasons for this rather revolutionary decision:

Assembly times were optimised due to the high level of prefabrication. Wood is sustainable and cost-efficient material that fits the concept of the new plant.

“The Brüninghoff Group makes prefabricated wooden elements with a particular focus on products with a very high proportion of wood products, such as laminated veneer lumber. We carefully select reliable partners that fit our sustainability strategy therefore we chose wall elements made of Kerto LVL from Metsä Wood for our new concrete element plant,” explained André Leipold, technical director of Brüninghoff.

The modern concrete element plant in Heiden, Germany has an area of around 17,000 square metres. Metsä Wood’s Kerto LVL wall elements completely cover the height of the hall, giving it an attractive appearance while meeting sustainability standards.

The building has a total of 239 wall elements with an overall area of around 5,000 square meters. The elements were produced at the Brüninghoff element factory and are attached to a load-bearing concrete frame consisting of a hybrid structure.

Metsä Wood’s laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is material-efficient; it is needed less in volume compared to other wood materials, and its strength-to-weight ratio is optimal.

“According to calculations using Metsä Wood’s Carbon Storage Calculator, just the Kerto LVL used in the factory building stores carbon a total of 165.8 tonnes of CO2e. This means that in comparison to other construction materials, wood is very sustainable,” explained Leipold.