FinnishNews is Moving to www.forumNordic.com – Join Us!

Gen AI in Cities – Four Nordic Capitals in Top-10

Cities globally are increasingly adopting generative AI to enhance urban management and citizen services. This technology offers a wide range of applications, from improving traffic flow to optimizing energy consumption, and from enhancing public safety to revolutionizing customer service through AI-driven chatbots.

Innovative Small Nuclear Heat Reactor Can Reduce Fossil Fuel Emissions

The advantage of low operating temperature is that the reactor operates at a low pressure of around 8 bars, which is close to an espresso machine or a bottle of champagne. This simplifies reactor design. Safety design is simplified because accident scenarios do not involve high pressure situations as in big nuclear reactors.

Strong Nordic Local Government Has Four Strong Municipal Banks

The Nordic region is home to four financial institutions that serve as the backbone of local development and stability. Strong regional government is an important feature of the Nordics, unlike many other countries, where central government are stronger and more dominant.

Rethinking Innovation – Key Takeaways from Swedish Report

Nordic Cybersecurity: A Race Against Cybercrimes

Continuous innovation is a cornerstone in the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity, where threats loom large and digital assets hang in the balance. Cybersecurity companies' challenge is to keep their customers' digital assets safe.

Háskólinn í Reykjavík – Reykjavik University

Reykjavik University (RU) is a significant source and driver of innovation in Iceland, fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of students and society. The university is committed to supporting opportunities for technology transfer through research, teaching and active collaboration with industry and society.

Nordic Innovations – A Critical Engineering Lifeline of Productivity

EDITORIAL Why do most people in the Nordic countries enjoy safe and reasonably prosperous lives in democracies that pride themselves on equality and welfare?

Read More