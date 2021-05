Finns Only Won EuroVisions Once… and why not again now?

Listen to this and make up your own mind… They are called Blind Channel and they are singing, screaming and shouting “Dark Side.

It’s a good piece that really moves forward with tons of Finnish energy…

https://areena.yle.fi/1-50738895

The video here is from the Finnish Broadcasting Company and I suppose they don’t mind a little free advertising since us taxpayers are paying for this sport!

Photo from the band’s website – https://www.blindchannelofficial.com