Former Swedish PM says Trump can Push USA to Dictatorship!

The main Swedish newspapers are running a story about recent comments from Fredrik Reinfeldt, a former right-wing PM of Sweden. He says in his new book that another 4 years of Trump would drive the USA towards a dictatorship.

On the other hand one must wonder why he thinks that another 4 years will make such a big difference…

It is quite something to hear such comments from a former close ally of the USA under Obama and Bush. If he sees Trump as an anti-democratic leader who threatens world order then the cows are definitely jumping over the moon.

It is also is interesting to see that he caught the Virus in the USA while researching for this book…

