Germany’s Shameful Greed…

Germany does not want to stop buying gas because their economists talk about a TERRIBLE loss of jobs – that represent less than a 1% increase in unemployment.

Germany keeps on financing Putin’s war because of a small increase in unemployment

Germany cannot accept a temporary small 1% increase in unemployment, but find it acceptable that German is financing Putin to do to Ukrainians what Hitler was doing to others.

Austria and Hungary are no better in their aspirations to appease Putin for access for cheap fossil fuels…

The EU must act to in unity to get Germany back into line – they cannot be allowed to sit back and let Putin kill more Ukrainians.