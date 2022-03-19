Helsinki Airport – New-Old Building Site

Helsinki Airport has proclaimed itself to be ready for passengers with huge new passenger and Parking Buildings. They have made the following statement on their website:

“Helsinki Airport’s strengths include short transfer times, friendly staff and innovative world-class services. We want to maintain these strengths even as passenger numbers grow. We are expanding the airport under a concept known as “one roof”. This means the new services can be accommodated in a single building, under one roof. Distances will remain short, services easily accessible and passengers will find it easy to attend to their business.”

The reality is somewhat different… what could you expect from an airport that has been a building site for over 10 years… Yes you guessed correctly – it is going go be a building site for the next ten years!

The biggest changes are that the walk is now much longer and the entrance space is bigger – so much for their claim that “Distances will remain short” when they are in fact longer…

The remaining space, the security and gate areas are just as small, crowded without any improvement. There are no or few chairs, the tiny bars are expensive and smelly and a hotdog, a single sad sausage in a tasteless white bun costs €5 to €7.5… the pricing cannot be considered as innovative world-class services…

So sit on the floor or stand around like cattle in a barn and enjoy being a member of the Jetset… another candidate for not being innovative world-class services…

The lady, that member of “Friendly Staff” at the security scolded your correspondent because I had a paper handkerchief in his pocket – “Don’t do that again” she said ina voice implying that I was a suspected terrorist…

The joys of travelling from Helsinki Airport have not improved one inch…