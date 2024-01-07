Helsinki – Bonkers Politics!

Did you know that over 20 new hotels have been opened in central Helsinki this last two decades, and most of them have around 40% empty rooms, and more are being built and planned…

Did you know that parking in Helsinki for a couple of hours costs €15, when just 10 minutes from the center all the shopping mall carparks give us free parking for 2 hours…

Did you know that there are more empty shops and offices than ever before…

… and most restaurants and bars are empty Monday to Thursday… You will find that most good restaurants close on Sundays and Monday, as well as on public holidays.

“Who needs tourists and why shouldn’t the government subsidize us?” says the hospitality industry’s lobby association?

Did you know that you can drive 30 kilometers to the edge Helsinki in 30 minutes, but it takes 20 minutes to drive 5 kilometers to cross to the other side of the city…

Did you know that the main roads are systematically closed for repairs for months and years using contractors who work from 08:00 to 15:00 and only on weekdays. The workmen are meant to work from 07:00 to 16:00 but they have long coffee breaks… Few workers work in summer and even less in winter! Traffic, which does not move much, moves even less much of the time…

Did you know that Helsinki do not clean snow and ice from pavements, and road snow ploughs fill road parking spaces with mountains of snow!

Did you know that Helsinki gives priority to Roll-On-Roll-Off lorries that use two busy ferry terminals located in the center of Helsinki blocking traffic and fouling the air!

Buying a home in central Helsinki costs anything between €5000 to €15000 a square meter, while just 15 minutes away they cost €3000 to €5000 a square meter, and there you get easy access to shopping malls and big supermarkets, as well as free road parking in many places.

Now Helsinki city is trying to attract people to move into the center and they have redoubled their advertising to attract more tourists to visit this city that is probably great for those who enjoy retreats in their hotel rooms…

The good news is that we have a few nice churches where you can sit quietly too…