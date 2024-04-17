Higher Taxes, Huge Healthcare Cuts, & Company Handouts

Just 11 months ago many voters will recall that the present government promised lower taxes, stronger economic growth, and lower unemployment, and blooming employment rates.

Eleven months later, after their April budget, we now have higher taxes, lower growth, rising unemployment, searing cuts in public services for low income folk, for pensioners, and for young people. To crown it all, this government has decided to dump the practice of traditional negotiations with the trade unions and take an aggressive stance to face them down creating strikes that will harm future wage negotiations, that will almost certainly lead to more strikes in the autumn.

Many parts of the welfare state here have been subjected to across-the-board cuts. Housing and other basic subsidies for the poor have been cut, VAT on food and fuel has been increased, and the education budget has been reduced too.

The results will be less training for adults and young people to help them find jobs.

Another result will be costly hospitalisation of patients who should have received earlier preventive care, but did not because too many basic healthcare centres have been closed.

Finland still spends less than any other peer country on healthcare – and you only have to have elderly family members in homes run by Attendo Oy to know how bad care can be… it seems that most Regional Healthcare Authorities are unable to supervise these private companies. They do not appear to have sufficient resources or are just simply negligent.

One year ago the government said that they had a clear vision which was written into their manifesto… but they were not real promises because nothing much has changed in last 11 months since the last election.

Now we are being told that Finland is facing an awful crisis and that the IMF and the EU are going to punish the country if we do not cut back on our bad spending habits…

The economic situation has not changed dramatically since the last election as you can see from the table below.

Forecasting even one year ahead is in no way easy, but one thing that you can be sure about is that a pessimistic view of the above numbers, together with policies that harm economic growth normally do not improve the chances of a better outcome. Playing the austerity game and aggravating workers and their unions is far from smart.

Yes, taxes should have been increased for the better-off part of the population, and grants to industry should have been reduced especially when many of these companies can pay huge bonuses, even when results are awful (forestry companies), or when they buy large volumes of their own share in the markets (share buy-backs) for no good reason.

Investments by private companies have been low for many years meaning that many of them have not invested in innovation or productivity improvements… .. and these same bosses hive off to Portugal, Spain, even Sweden or Monaco to avoid paying due taxes here that the rest of us must pay…

… in fact but this government has changed its tune to suit its political ambitions which appear to be radically turning away from a consensus driven traditions in favour of the wealthy.

This government has spent 11 months arguing amongst themselves and have ended up listening to their financiers, the Employers’ Union called here EK. The Employer’s Union is dominated by the largest companies and banks who know how to look after their interests with salaries to the senior management that are 100 to 200 times larger than ordinary folk. One might understand that large export companies can justify such salaries in terms of competition for the best managers, but many of these people are mainly in a large domestic companies who dominate in their respective economic sector with more than 30% market shares! Finland is a country with too many oligopolies!

More innovation, more consensus, and less hot air about how badly we are doing and how we are in a deep crisis. All of this has been seen before…

It is interesting, if asked, most investment professionals would say that it would save huge costs and improve returns if the whole of the Finnish compulsory pension system would be placed in a single body directly under the government without regulators trying to regulate the so-called private sector pension companies.

The cost savings each year would result in at least 1.5% on the amounts invested, most of which would be outsourced to the most cost efficient fund managers. A higher investment portfolio in shares would produce a higher return than bonds and real estate. The present real estate and bond portfolio of our private pension companies probably yield less than 4% or 5% annually in the long term, way below what we can expect over the same long-term from shares…

… a more cost efficient consolidated pension body directly run by a small government-controlled entity would give pensions that are higher than the present level which are about 40% to 45% of final pay, thus increasing income tax revenues!

Any smart government would look to reform this system quickly when they care to ignore the lobby that has eyes and ears in every part of our society.

The cost savings an increased revenues would make huge difference to the country’s financial position.