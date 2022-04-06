Hungary – Is 1956 Already Forgotten?

Wikipedia has many similar photos of Hungary’s glorious past years under Soviet control.
This picture is an original and one of many – this picture is tagged as follows:
- Magyar: Honvéd utca, a Szent István körúttól a Balaton utca felé nézve.
- Location: Hungary, Budapest V.
- Tags: military, tank, combat vehicle, Soviet brand, armoured car, Budapest, revolution
- Title: Honvéd utca, a Szent István körúttól a Balaton utca felé nézve.
- Date: 1956
- Source http://www.fortepan.hu/_photo/download/fortepan_23696.jpg archive copy
- Adományozó/Donor: Pesti Srác.
The photo documents real history that no political leader can deny:
The spontaneous national uprising that began 12 days before in Hungary was viciously crushed by Soviet tanks and troops on November 4, 1956. Thousands were killed and wounded and nearly a quarter-million Hungarians fled the country.
The question we in Europe are asking is perfectly clear:
Do you really want to be friends with a despots, war criminals, and thieves, or do you want to be part of an open dynamic and democratic Europe?