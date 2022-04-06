Hungary – Is 1956 Already Forgotten?

Wikipedia has many similar photos of Hungary’s glorious past years under Soviet control.

This picture is an original and one of many – this picture is tagged as follows:

Magyar: Honvéd utca, a Szent István körúttól a Balaton utca felé nézve.

Location: Hungary, Budapest V.

Tags: military, tank, combat vehicle, Soviet brand, armoured car, Budapest, revolution

Title: Honvéd utca, a Szent István körúttól a Balaton utca felé nézve.

Date: 1956

Source http://www.fortepan.hu/_photo/download/fortepan_23696.jpg archive copy

Adományozó/Donor: Pesti Srác.

The photo documents real history that no political leader can deny:

The spontaneous national uprising that began 12 days before in Hungary was viciously crushed by Soviet tanks and troops on November 4, 1956. Thousands were killed and wounded and nearly a quarter-million Hungarians fled the country.

The question we in Europe are asking is perfectly clear:

Do you really want to be friends with a despots, war criminals, and thieves, or do you want to be part of an open dynamic and democratic Europe?