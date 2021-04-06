Innovation-Driven China – Part 2.

We all know now that what happens in China affects us all – not even the Nordics are immune to their power, influence and economic & social development.

The following paper is the second of a series of five interesting new articles about China’s latest 5-year plan that were written and originally published by four independent experts – Dr. Nannan Lundin, Linnea Yang, Jessica Zhang and Matilde Eng, all of whom work at the Swedish Embassy in Beijing. There are five parts to this series are the Big Picture, Innovation China, Digital China, Carbon Neutral China and TheWay Forward.

China’s expenditure on research and innovation has been increasing steadily over the past two decades and it will continue to increase by more than 7% annually in the coming years, of which more than 8% will be devoted to basic research, i.e. an increase from around 6.2% 1 in 2020, or approx. USD 23.1 billion2.