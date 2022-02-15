Innovation Green Industry with Grow22

Grow22 is one of the horticulture and growing industry’s milestone events that brings together key stakeholders from across the horticulture, gardening and landscaping industry to discuss advancing the green agenda.

It is run by the European leader in horticulture, Finland’s Kekkilä-BVB, who are organising a two-day online event on 1st & 2nd March 2022.

“The festival will ignite inspiring conversations on the challenges, demands and innovation that drive the development of sustainability in the horticulture and growing industry. Several keynote speeches, sessions, and panel discussions on specially selected themes such as alternative packaging materials, safe food production and e-commerce will offer room for these thoughts.”

Sessions will be in English with local webinars available in Finnish, Swedish and German.

Day 1 (Tuesday 1 March) will focus on the role of growing media as the foundation of safe green food and its impact on daily lives and businesses.

and its impact on daily lives and businesses. Day 2 (Wednesday 2 March) will further shed light on the broad ecosystem and explore the best steps and milestones to take us towards a circular and a fully digitalised economy.

A full list of speakers is available here. To find the registration and the full agenda, visit http://www.kekkila-bvb.com/growfestival

Have fun – it will be interesting…