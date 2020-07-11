Trumps Abuses Rule of Law and Mueller Strikes Back…

Trump has pardoned a criminal who is a friend, white and a Republican…

The man was convicted of a crime in a court where even the judge complained that Trump was interfering in a judicial process.

The above is so shameful that even children can understand that this man is not fit to be president.

We have come far from sanity in Washington.

He mocks democracy by his being.

He defames the United States of American by his actions.

It is little wonder that no European leader wants to be seen in his presence except those of the same disposition, of which there are few, thank goodness.

China and Russia are up to no good in Hong Kong and in Ukraine respectively. They are free to work their evil – free from the diplomatic constraints and public comments of a normal intelligent US president which is currently absent in Washington.

The reaction in the US has been strong with the US Special Counsel, Mr. Mueller, writing an op-ed in The Washington Post – here are some quotes from his article:

“Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes,”

“He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

“We made every decision in Stone’s case, as in all our cases, based solely on the facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law,”

“The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. Claims to the contrary are false.”

“We also identified numerous links between the Russian government and Trump campaign personnel — Stone among them,”

“We did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its activities. The investigation did, however, establish that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome. It also established that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

“When a subject lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government’s efforts to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable.”