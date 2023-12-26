Kemppi Group’s 2023 Strategy Award for Kempower

The Finnish family company Kemppi Group Oy receives the Strategy Action of the Year recognition for the successful spin-off of Kempower. The award was made possible by Kemppi Oy’s strong technology know-how and its internal innovative development work in extending the know-how and welding solutions to the charging operation.

This 2023 award from the Strategic Management Society of Finland (SSJS) is for an exceptional strategy that has contributed positively to Finland.

Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles. Kempower focuses on all areas of electric mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Product development and production are located in Finland and most of the materials and components are sourced locally.

The company has grown organically, e.g., by building a new production facility in the United States. The year 2022 was excellent for Kempower. Revenue increased by almost 300 percent in 2022 and was more than EUR 100 million. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland – marketplace.

“SSJS awards Kemppi Group especially because the implementation of Kempower’s strategy has been successful and the chosen strategy has been fruitful. The strategy has effectively utilized Kemppi’s traditional core expertise in power sources. With the help of the strategy, international growth has also been boldly pursued, which is a good example for other Finnish companies as well,” says SSJS chairman Jouni Flyktman.

Kemppi in Brief – From Welding to Fast Charging!

Kemppi is the design leader in the arc welding industry. They are committed to boosting the quality and productivity of welding by continuous development of the welding arc and by working for a greener and more equal world.

Kemppi supplies sustainable products, digital solutions, and services for professionals from industrial welding companies to single contractors. The usability and reliability of our products is our guiding principle. We operate with a highly skilled partner network covering over 70 countries to make its expertise locally available. Headquartered in Lahti, Finland, Kemppi employs close to 800 professionals in 16 countries and has a revenue of €195 million in 2022.

Picture: Kempower Oy