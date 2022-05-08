Letter to the Russian People

To the Russian People:

It is time to stop Putin and remove him from office.

He has used Russia’s army for terrorist activities and has turned Russia into a pariah state, which means that Russia is now considered to be an outcast in the international community that faces international isolation and sanctions because its policies, actions, are unacceptable.

You are not being told the truth by the Russia media.

Ask around and you will see that Russia has started an unprovoked and cruel war against Ukraine.

Ukraine was no threat to Russia – the reason for this war is based on the greedy and cruel fantasies of Putin a small group of men and women who live in luxury at your expense,

Russia has become a terrorist nation according to the definition of the United Nations, of which Russia is a member:

UN Security Council Resolution 1566 (2004) gives a definition:

Criminal acts, including against civilians, committed with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, or taking of hostages, with the purpose to provoke a state of terror in the general public or in a group of persons or particular persons, intimidate a population or compel a government or an international organization to do or to abstain from doing any act.

A UN panel, on March 17, 2005, described terrorism as any act “intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to civilians or non-combatants with the purpose of intimidating a population or compelling a government or an international organization to do or abstain from doing any act.”

It is in your interest to act now

Yours sincerely

Nicholas Anderson, Editor-in-Chief