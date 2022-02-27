Massive Change in German Foreign Policy

The German government announcement today, Sunday 27th February 2022, amounts to a huge change in German foreign policy.
The following new policies were announced by the German Chancellor:
- He condemned the invasion in the Ukraine as PUTIN’s WAR, and went to great pains to explain that this is not a Russian War. He is convinced that this war is not supported by the great majority of ordinary Russians.
- Germany made the historic decision to send weapons to Ukraine.
- A huge increase in defence spending to defend democracy that Germans from the West and East have enjoyed for the last 30 years.
- Germany will reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and invest more heavily in renewables.
- Germany will continue to demand dialogue with Russia but made it clear that he does not trust Putin.
At last we have a competent leader in the EU from the largest and most important country in Europe.
This speech is a big relief for many in Finland – not only for many, but for the great majority of us here.