Money Makes The World…

By Axel Fox

In the famous tune of…

It was in the year 1960 that the phrase “Money makes the world go round” was first used in the Cabaret music album. The Cabaret music album was classified under the genre of melancholy in which the female protagonist displays her intense aspiration for love to which the counterpart replies her plea with rhythmic song. The core concept here is that it is the factor of money that controls the entire world, not the common perception that it is influenced by love and respect towards each other.

In the novel “Dombey and Son” the author Charles Dickens keeps on discussing the same viewpoint like the instance when the character Paul inquires his father about the real significance of money in the present world. The fact that money can do anything in the world is being replied to Paul by his father. In the same conversation, the father is being enquired by Paul why the same money was not able to save the life of his mother. In the literature, the arguments from multiple aspects are delightfully explained by the author, Charles Dickens.

The vital phrase that “Money makes the world go round” generally implies that the whole world would cease to work if there is no money. If referred to the practical aspect of man’s existence as a social being, the argument could be stated as a valid one, since the basic requirements to sustain life could only be brought through spending money. Whether the need would be food, shelter, or clothes, everybody requires money to buy them. The argument that the presence of money would bring you success could be stated as true. The factor of money could open various opportunities for success.

The thought of acquiring money has so much penetrated the minds of people that they are avoiding other crucial aspects of life. The major reason behind this destructive perception towards life is because of the distorted outlook over success by society. The prevailing notion in society is that the more a person acquires money, the more he is deemed to be successful. The parameters like luxurious villas, number of vehicles, etc. are considered to be the parameters of success by most of the public.

The real significance of money could only be realized by a person who is very poor. It is the absence of money that reveals the grave intensity of the challenges to be faced with surviving in modern society. Every person needs to earn to suffice the basic requirements in basic life.

The whole world has shifted towards consumption-oriented behaviour. The concept of consumption has now changed, and the new generation wants every product, which is new on the market. It is the new world of advertisement and marketing campaigns in which humans are attracted to luxurious products. The customer is running behind the gaudy things which have little significance in life.

In another novel “A Christmas Carol” written by Charles Dickens, a character is portrayed to be setting aside love to acquire more wealth. The character is Ebenezer Scrooge who gives assurance to Belle that he would look after her. However, the female character avoids the love of Ebenezer Scrooge to marry a wealthy businessman, Jacob. Jacob changes her mind by offering sudden wealth and fame.

F. Scott, the author of ‘The Great Gatsby’, has discussed the significance of money through various descriptions. The major context which highlights the significance of money is when Gatsby gets intimidated by the wealth of female character Daisy Bunchan and is not able to speak in front of her.

The discussion over the context of “Money makes the world go round” has been included in a lot of artworks, and now it has assimilated into the mind and behaviour of every person. In the same novel, we could observe the narration of wealth is portrayed when the character Tom possesses an immense amount of money and money has empowered him to behave the way he thinks and look down on everybody. The fact that wealth provides the person with immense power is clear in such literature.

Modern civilization has forgotten other factors which are much important than acquiring wealth. Whatever money a person could acquire, he or she could not buy sleep, respect, health, time, etc. You could buy a big villa, but the same could not be converted into a true home by investing money.

Human civilization should focus on other aspects of life that are aloof from the ideology of acquiring money. If taking the instance of “Seven habits of highly effective people” written by Stephen R. Covey, most human beings would find themselves secure in the society if a substantial amount of money is earned. Hence their whole thinking revolves around the collection of wealth.

Though it is not being understood by humans that we never get satisfied with anything and the rush towards wealth continues till our death. The same has increased the rate of depression and suicide among human civilization which is affecting the total well-being of the society.

Health could be secured by just accumulating wealth, but the moral aspect should be focused on attaining mental peace, respect, recognition, love, etc. Following good principles are very crucial to mental peace and health. A person without mental satisfaction will not become happy even if there are billions in his bank account. Money could only bring material and short-living satisfaction to the human being.

The notion of equating money with happiness is the most inaccurate approach made by human societies. The state of success could only be ensured if the person has acquired satisfaction in career, health, finance, the personal aspect, spiritual aspect, and societal aspect. The reality of success is far different from that of financial success.