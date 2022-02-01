Menu ---

New Guide to Finnish Deep Tech Startups

VTT is the Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd and one of Europe’s leading research institutions owned by the Finnish government. It promotes the use and commercialisation of research and technology to turn our big global challenges into sustainable growth for business and society.

VTT’s CEO, Antti Vasara, has now published an new pocket guide on three special breakthrough areas of deep technology from which Finland’s next startups will emerge. He states that Finnish expertise can enable sustainable transformation of many businesses.

You can download this pocket guide here:

 

