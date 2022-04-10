No More Russian Victory Days

On April 30, 1945, Hitler committed suicide and within days, Berlin fell to the Soviets. German armed forces surrendered unconditionally in West Berlin on May 7th and in East Berlin on May 9th, 1945.

Since then May 9 has been called Victory Day in Moscow marking Russia’s victory over the Nazis in World War II

Soviet victories have been few and far between since then even though the Russian military rightly honours all those who died or were wounded by Hitler’s bullets, bombs and missiles.

But now there will be no more Victory Days.

A new Russian war criminal from the Syrian war-zone has been appointed by Mr Putin to take control over the Russian Marauding Rabble (RMR) they call an Army! He is called General Dvornikov, and has the dubious reputation of killing hundreds of civilians in Syria with bombs and chemical weapons in 2015. Russia was not a party to that war. Mr. Putin just wanted to help another war criminal, President Bashar al-Assad, by sending Russian RMR forces there for a year to hike their killing skills.

The General is now planning a major offensive from the City of Izium to Dnipro in Eastern Ukraine, after killing dozens of civilians including children in a missile strike last Friday, April 8th, 2022 – a better date to remember in future decades.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons Creator: Vadim Savitsky Copyright: Vadim Savitsky Mil.ru