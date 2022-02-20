One More Letter to Mr. Putin

Mr. Putin,

Friends and neighbours should be honest and frank – not wimps.

We are told that Russians have killed or supported the killing of 14 000 Ukrainians during the last 10 years.

You have invaded parts of Ukraine and have ordered thousands of troops and war weapons to stand along Ukraine’s borders.

Ukraine is not a threat to Russia – it has never even considered such action – they are a peaceful loving nation.

You know that you have no right to continue these threats and this behaviour, and you should stop because it will only lead to more losses.

Most Russians do not want war, you know that. They only want to live peaceful lives with reasonable jobs and leave something better behind for their children and grandchildren. Don’t you want to do the same? You have amassed enormous wealth – how will you spend it in the last 20 years of your life?

Mr. Putin, just stand down and hand over power to a younger leader who is open to improving the lives of the whole population. By doing that the whole world will respect you and probably the great majority in Russia. Now is the time to avoid disaster.

Best regards

Your neighbour