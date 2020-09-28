“Onward Christian Soldiers, Going as to War”

The headline is from a Christian hymn that your correspondent used to sing at his school in London during the 1950’s. It was always sung with gusto and a loud voice because young boys felt like strong and victorious soldiers fighting successfully for a good cause.

Naturally, our parents had just won the war against the evil German Empire, and now was the time to rebuild the economy and get on with their lives without bombs and death.

But singing that song left your correspondent uncomfortable because he was quite aware of the teaching of the Bible “love thy neighbor…”, etc., so it just seemed wrong to juxtapose “Christianity” and “going to war”. A good believer should not go off to kill other people… But he then was too idealistic…

… and, of course, it is much better to fight the enemy, rather than sit at home and be threatened by immigrants and noisy protestors from different religions or poor countries…

… and, of course, people should have guns because other people have guns, you never know when other people will try to shoot you.

… and, of course, people should not vote for the opposition because they are bad people…

… and, of course, only poor people should pay taxes because they are the only ones who need money. Rich people do not have to pay taxes because they create so many jobs where poor people can earn a living. But they (poor people) should not be cuddled with free health care, education or too much money. That would be unhealthy… austerity and self-discipline should be the order of the day,,,

… and leaders, like Presidents, Kings, Queens, Prime Ministers, and their wives, husbands, fathers, brothers, and children should be allowed to have good well-paid jobs in government to make sure that they have a good life. In fact, there is nothing wrong with nepotism. It is a difficult word to spell, and nobody really understands what it means in any case…

… and very definitely, it is fine to tell lies, mislead, and tell everyone that opposition politicians are criminals, fakes, liars, cheats, etc… what else could they be?

… and it is fine to say that the IRS (the tax man) is always a pain in the butt. Who wants to pay tax, especially if you are rich? The tax man always wants the rich to pay more than they get back, and that is not fair…

All of the above are true Christian values – they must be because Sir Donald Trump is such a great example of one of those great leaders who shines like the midday sun in the sky as he towers above us in an angelic pose like a real strong President, a true Christian soldier, “going as to war”. God Bless America!