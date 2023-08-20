Putin is Biggest Threat to Russia & Russians

Why would any responsible leader behave like this by deliberately sending thousands of men to fight their brothers in Ukraine with fake news that they are somehow a threat to Russia?

Russia’s military casualties have risen to incredible heights. Officials say they are approaching 300,000. The number includes as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injured troops.

The Russian numbers dwarf the Ukrainian figures, which the officials put at close to 70,000 killed and 100,000 to 120,000 wounded.

Putin has committed war crimes, trashed the Russian economy, and ruined Russia’s reputation for decades to come!