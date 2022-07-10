Putin’s Evil Deeds in Ukraine

Why is Putin so brutally destroying towns and killing people in Ukraine?

Now Putin it appears that he has ordered his troops to burn corn fields that are ripe for harvesting. That is totally crazy when so many do not have enough food.

Putin, the war criminal and terrorist, is sending his young men to kill, rape and wound innocent civilians who are no threat to Russia.

You Russians are now being held responsible for these crimes.

These same young Russian soldiers are being killed in large numbers as they attack Ukraine – a country that is no threat to Russia.

No Russian person can claim to say that he or she does not know anything about this brutal war against the sovereign state of Ukraine.

You Russians will pay a huge price for these crimes if nothing is done to stop Putin.