Putin Steals Wheat, Hangs Civilian Women & Destroys Cities

The Financial Times has reported that Russian ships are routinely stealing Ukrainian wheat – they have documents and satellite sightings that are clear evidence of criminal activities. Only Nazis would steal wheat from others…

The same newspaper has reported that a young Ukrainian nurse called Tetyana Mudryenko was publicly hanged after she was dragged into the street by the self-appointed pro-Moscow authorities. She was not a Nazi, but the people who killed her were Nazis.

Putin’s missiles, bombs and tanks have destroyed many villages, towns, and large areas of cities throughout Ukraine. Only Nazis would perform such mindless destruction.