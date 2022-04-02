Putin’s Ukrainian War legacy, so far:

Here are what he and his colleagues in the Kremlin have achieved:

We have seen that they have committed serious war crimes by bombing systematically civil buildings like whole cities, apartment blocks, schools, hospitals, marked bomb-shelters where thousands of men women and children were taking shelter from Russian bombs and missiles.

Russia’s GDP is down by at least 25%.

Inflation – up by 20% – ordinary people cannot afford high food price increases and far fewer and much more expensive imported goods.

Ordinary people have to pay the costs of war, and see many of their sons die and get wounded in a senseless and badly managed war in Ukraine.

$300 billion in foreign reserves have been lost.

$0.5 trillion in lost future energy profits.

At least 2,000 Russian soldiers killed in battle with at least 20,000 wounded Russian soldiers.

Made enemies with Ukraine forever, when they were meant to be Russians’ brothers before this cruel invasion…

Made the West united as never before.

Germany is now re-arming.

Sweden and Finland may join NATO.

The Russian army seen for the Potemkin it is, with its reputation destroyed.

The Chechens and Syrians are invited to fight as mercenaries because Russian general cannot manage their own military resources.

Thieving Russian oligarchs cannot travel, cannot study, cannot spend their ill-gotten gains.

Russia is now becoming a vassal state of China, just like North Korea!

Basically, the work of a genius…