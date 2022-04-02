Putin’s Ukrainian War legacy, so far:

Here are what he and his colleagues in the Kremlin have achieved:
- We have seen that they have committed serious war crimes by bombing systematically civil buildings like whole cities, apartment blocks, schools, hospitals, marked bomb-shelters where thousands of men women and children were taking shelter from Russian bombs and missiles.
- Russia’s GDP is down by at least 25%.
- Inflation – up by 20% – ordinary people cannot afford high food price increases and far fewer and much more expensive imported goods.
- Ordinary people have to pay the costs of war, and see many of their sons die and get wounded in a senseless and badly managed war in Ukraine.
- $300 billion in foreign reserves have been lost.
- $0.5 trillion in lost future energy profits.
- At least 2,000 Russian soldiers killed in battle with at least 20,000 wounded Russian soldiers.
- Made enemies with Ukraine forever, when they were meant to be Russians’ brothers before this cruel invasion…
- Made the West united as never before.
- Germany is now re-arming.
- Sweden and Finland may join NATO.
- The Russian army seen for the Potemkin it is, with its reputation destroyed.
- The Chechens and Syrians are invited to fight as mercenaries because Russian general cannot manage their own military resources.
- Thieving Russian oligarchs cannot travel, cannot study, cannot spend their ill-gotten gains.
- Russia is now becoming a vassal state of China, just like North Korea!
Basically, the work of a genius…