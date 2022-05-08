Russia Is a Terrorist State

The commonly accepted definition of terrorism is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. This is exactly what Russia is doing to Ukraine.
There are even clearer legal definitions:
UN Security Council Resolution 1566 (2004) gives a definition:
Criminal acts, including against civilians, committed with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, or taking of hostages, with the purpose to provoke a state of terror in the general public or in a group of persons or particular persons, intimidate a population or compel a government or an international organization to do or to abstain from doing any act.
A UN panel, on March 17, 2005, described terrorism as any act “intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to civilians or non-combatants with the purpose of intimidating a population or compelling a government or an international organization to do or abstain from doing any act.”
The European Union gives a definition:
The European Union defines terrorism for legal/official purposes in Art.1 of the Framework Decision on Combating Terrorism (2002). This provides that terrorist offences are certain criminal offences set out in a list comprised largely of serious offences against persons and property which: given their nature or context, may seriously damage a country or an international organization where committed with the aim of: seriously intimidating a population; or unduly compelling a Government or international organization to perform or abstain from performing any act; or seriously destabilizing or destroying the fundamental political, constitutional, economic or social structures of a country or an international organization.
War crimes systematically perpetrated by a Russia’s nation’s army against the people of a peace-loving neighbouring sovereign state can only be described as a terrorist activity.
The deliberate killing with guns, bombs and missiles of civilians who are in no way a threat to Russia is without any doubt the act of terrorism. The raping of men and women by the Russian army are war crimes and a terrorist activity.
Putin is the man in charge and his army is responsible for the implementation of these war crimes.
He and his army must be regarded as terrorists, and that means we have the right to treat Russia as an international terrorist nation, and secure the capture of those responsible, Putin & Co., to be charged as such and brought to face justice.
Under international law we have the right to stop all payments to terrorist organisations as well as confiscating property and assets that they own.
The evidence of terrorism is right before our eyes even though a few countries still want to deny this reality because they want to have their uninterrupted supply of fossil fuels.