Heads of Sovereign States Meet!

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, who is visiting Ukraine for the first time on 26.5.2022.

The Head of State noted the importance of visits of foreign high-ranking officials to our country.

“These are very important direct signals of support, first of all for the Ukrainian people, our people, who see that they are not left alone with today’s ordeals,” he said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the government and people of Finland for their support. In particular, for five packages of defense aid, sanctions against the Russian Federation, as well as for financial and humanitarian aid.

The Head of State stressed the need to impose the next, sixth package of sanctions against Russia by the EU as soon as possible. The key elements of the development of the democratic community’s sanctions policy against the aggressor were discussed separately.

The President noted the importance of Finland’s support for Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union and for the EU decisions to achieve this goal that are needed now already.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of Sanna Marin’s visit to Irpin and Bucha.

“It was extremely difficult to look at everything that Russia has done to these cities. Many people died. At the same time, the heroic spirit of the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom and for the whole of Europe, is admirable,” said the Prime Minister of Finland.

Sanna Marin stressed that her country and people today understand Ukrainians very well, given their historical experience.

The President of Ukraine also informed the Prime Minister of Finland about the started comprehensive work on planning the reconstruction of our state after the victory. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the people of Ukraine count on the active participation of Finland in this process and invited them to take a Ukrainian region, city or industry under their patronage for post-war reconstruction.

