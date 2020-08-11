Stupid Politics – “My Country First”

When Trump first trumpeted “Let’s Make America Great Again” most foreigners smiled or poked fun at him because it is so juvenile to make that sought of claim. But when he backed that up with sanctions against China, imposed new taxes on certain imports and other trade-disrupting measures that weakened foreign competition or improved US competitiveness, then the smiling stopped…

But at no time during the time he has held office has he really advanced the USA. He has just kept on repeating the mantra that is really a whitewash, painting over his true intention to remain in power and enrich himself and his family at the expense of the rest of us.

He has become a pariah with whom sensible foreign leaders want to avoid. Who wants to share a room with a man who cannot be trusted and whose only ambition is to further his own royal status? Nobody likes bully and most bullies are too stupid anyway, so why even try to negotiate with him. He will always be trying to gain an upper hand at your expense…

But stop and consider an interesting reality. Every top politician is elected to put their country first and make sure that their country’s interests are well served. You will recall how your leaders come home from every summit and say that they got the “best possible deal”….

… and we all know that thy never get the best possible deal because countries must compromise if they want to get along with one another….

War, trade or military, is not an alternative for most rational nations. That is what distinguishes real democracies from undemocratic countries like China, Russia, North Korea, etc., whose leaders are just too ready to use force and violence inside and outside their own boundaries to keep themselves in power.

Smart countries play the diplomatic game, like parents with over-active children. You need patience and an ability to hold your temper even when tempted to explode…

Trump is worrying because he is unwilling to keep these same undemocratic countries on a tight leash. They run amok like wild dogs causing death and injury in their wake, while he does nothing more than worship “strong men” leading such nations, violent police forces, the military, and guns and all…

Almost one-third of the US Congress have military backgrounds and armed policemen are paid to be on duty in quite a few ordinary schools. People in many US cities carry guns and the National Rifle Association (NRA) is worshiped by members as ardently as churchgoers pray for deliverance. Why guns are needed by schools and ordinary people on the streets is nuts… but that is America for you, at least today’s America.

One can only live in hope, and the good news is that the courts have been asked to close down the NRA because of serious misdemeanours, and we may see a new president elected in a few months time but both matters are still very much in the air so we must be patient and hope for the better, because the best will be elusive…