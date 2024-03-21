Support Ukraine – Buy Sibelius Academy Concert Tickets

In the Let there be Light Support Concert organized for Ukraine, the Sibelius Academy Symphony Orchestra and 34 Ukrainian music students, led by Dalia Stasevska, will take the stage of the Musiikkitalo concert hall.

The program will include Ukrainian composer Bohdana Frolyak’s work Let There Be Light, Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto with Elina Vähälä as soloist, Myroslav Skoryk’s Melodia and Uuno Klam’s Kalevala series.

The proceeds of the concert will be channeled to support music education in Ukraine. More than €23,000 in ticket revenue has already been collected, join the supporters by buying your concert tickets now. When purchasing a ticket, you can also donate an amount of your choice if you wish.

Let There be Light Support Concert for Ukraine in the Musiikkitalo concert hall on Saturday 6 April 2024 at 7 pm.

Dalia Stasevska, the concert’s conductor (her photo is above) says, “Music has kept me sane in the midst of horrors”

Stasevska, who is on the rise worldwide, was chosen as the University of the Arts’ Alumnus of the Year 2022. She has participated extensively in public debate on the topic and has been active in aid work for Ukrainians since 2022.

“When I was asked about the idea for an alumni work, I immediately thought that it would be great to get Ukrainian youth away from the middle of the war to Helsinki and the Sibelius Academy – to perform good Finnish and Ukrainian classical music side by side with them,” says Stasevska.