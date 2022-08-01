Surprise, surprise! Summer holiday game – just stroll around your supermarket

Please follow these instructions:

Go to your nearest grocery supermarket Wear normal clothes – no black hood or turned up collars, and you will not need dark glasses. Carry a shopping basket with a few light products and avoid the heavy ones. Have a “shopping list” in your hand marked with: Fresh and frozen food products (vegetables, fruit, bread, meat, fish, nuts, non-sweetened tinned food, dairy and serial products) Sugar Flour (include ice cream, pizzas, biscuits and pies here) Oil Water Alcohol Have a pencil in your hand Now stroll around the grocery department of your nearest supermarket and count the number of steps for each shelf and mark the number of steps for each product on your “shopping list”. Ignore washing-, personal hygiene-, and paper products. Add the steps for the last 5 products together and then calculate the percentage of Fresh and frozen products and the percentage of the last 5 products.

Now if you think that these instructions are hard to follow, here is the quick answer:

Around 25% of the shelves are Fresh with the remaining 75% containing stuff that brings in the cash at your expense.

Given that 2 big monopolies are running this retail business (the S-Group and Kesko) who have around 80% of the markets, and given that they are fed by a few huge companies or big Finnish companies (Nestle, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Pepsi Coke, Valio, Raisio, HK, Atria, etc) it is little wonder that food costs so much more than almost any other country in Europe.

You will notice that the fruit and vegetable department is always on show in photos, even though it is the smallest of them all…

… and people wonder why Finns are the third most obese country in Europe according to the OECD!