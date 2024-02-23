Systematic Danish support for Ukraine

Denmark, along with other Nordic countries, is doing a fine job supporting Ukraine which put our American friends to shame.

Two years ago, Russia launched its brutal, illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine️.

Denmark continues to stand firmly behind Ukraine and the Ukrainian people’s fight for freedom and justice. In total, they have donated approximately €4.9 billion in military, civilian and humanitarian support and have committed more than €9 billion in support to Ukraine until 2028.

A special partnership with Mykolaiv

Denmark has taken patronage of the reconstruction of Mykolaiv and has recently opened an embassy office in the southern Ukrainian city. Reconstruction efforts focus on:

green transition

infrastructure

transportation

development of a conducive private sector

civil society engagement and democratization

anti-corruption and reforms

It is time for the Americans to show their True Colors to keep democracy strong alongside their European allies.