The 12 Best Restaurants in Helsinki & Ekenäs for All Tastes

The Virus has impacted the restaurant business hard and FinnishNews has been trying to support them with independent and thorough testing.

Only the best dozen have made it through from over 40 different restaurants tested this last year.

The selection below represents FinnishNews’ collection of Best Restaurants in Helsinki.

Their food is great, the service excellent… what more could you want?

Please note that none of the restaurants have paid to be on this listing, and none of them were told beforehand that they might be joining the list. Try them an enjoy a lovely lunch or evening meal!

“Morton” Serves Delicious Food in a Container

Fine Dining at “La Bottega 13” – Deli & Wine Bar

“YLP!” – Food Made with Love & Skill in Tammisaari

“Tokyo Street” in Hietalahti Market – Ms. Kawasaki cooks delicious Japanese meals in a tiny market space!

“Cafe Aalto” – an important part of Finnish design and architectural history

“Café Engel” is one of the most elegant and interesting coffee rooms and restaurant in Helsinki

It’s called ”Bar 9” and it’s where you meet people…

Excellent “Malaga Bar” (and restaurant) in Helsinki in “Jallukka Building” in Jätkäsaari

“Restaurant Vinkkeli” – Really classic Finnish cuisine, and a must to reserve a place in paradise…

“Restaurant Seahorse” – the most Finnish place since 1934…

“Restaurant Elite” – one of the grander restaurants with an artistic flair

“Maxill” – A Classic Finnish Restauarant