The Virus Slows Down But Lurks in the Corners

The above figures are not really very reassuring because older folk and somewhat fewer younger patients are still dying from complications caused by the virus.

The biggest weakness with this is that each country is dealing with this in a nationalistic manner with egoistic politicians appearing on our screens as if they are the ones controlling this.

There should have been a global effort to monitor the virus and a global effort to ensure that there are enough masks and other protective clothing for healthcare and care workers and that there is a global effort to develop an effective vaccine.

Your correspondent cannot help thinking that the United Nations needs a big reform.

The United Nations has become an Empty Talk Show (ETC) where self-important politicians talk in front of a microphone to the deaf ears of a crowded room filled with equally self-important civil servants who do not seem to do much other than listening to their bosses with different degrees of boredom.

Just look for one moment at the list of bodies controlled by the United Nations – what is striking is how ineffective they are! They produce a lot of scientific papers and organise huge conferences that require the armies of police and soldiers to protect!

They have gone too far from ordinary and reasonable human endeavour and have become podiums for VIP politicians who spout the normal nonsense that we hear every day… nothing more needs to be said except that the following list needs to be considered:

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. It was created for global healthcare challenges but somehow lost its mission. Its Director General Mr. Tedros Adhanom, is a former Ethiopian politician and microbiologist who obviously does not enjoy high levels of trust with world leaders. WHO’s position in treating the virus outbreak was ignored by national politicians who wanted to be seen as leading the war on the virus – and ended up doing a bad job. It is clear that the WHO had no global contingency plans, equipment or organisation to deal with this effectively from their palatial office io Switzerland.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with ensuring international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly, and approving any changes to the UN Charter. This does virtually nothing to stop or slow down nary fighting between countries who should know better!

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) another one of the bodies of the United Nations. This too has become a ridiculed and ineffective player that also has palatial offices in Switzerland as well as a boss who is well connected to politics and Exxon! No more needs to be said. They are trying to save the world with cotton wool and even allow Trump to trample on them!

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is responsible for coordinating the UN’s environmental activities and assisting developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices. Just think about the impact of Climate Change on Africa and the Middle East, just think about how widespread corruption is in these countries – that is a measure of this body.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations aimed at contributing “to the building of peace, the eradication of poverty, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information. See the above comment on UNEP!

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)of the United Nations is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security. Its Latin motto, fiat panis, translates to “let there be bread”. See the above comment on UNEP!

UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child. See the above comment on UNEP!

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social and economic justice through setting international labour standards. Founded in 1919 under the League of Nations, it is the first and oldest specialised agency of the UN. See the above comment on UNEP! H&M and Nike and many others are still using child labour…

… and recall the agriculture slaves in Spain working inside plastic covered greenhouses for a pittance without healthcare or proper labour contracts… The same vegetables are delivered nice and fresh to ILO’s tables in Geneva, so they enjoy the forbidden fruits of their work…